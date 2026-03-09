Bears agree to two-year deal with LB D’Marco Jackson

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson has come to agreement on a new deal with the Bears.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jackson and the Bears have agreed to terms on a two-year contract. The deal is worth $7.5 million with a maximum value of $10.5 million.

Jackson joined the Bears as a waiver claim last August and he saw action in 16 regular season games on defense and special teams. He finished the season with 43 tackles, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. He also had 12 tackles in the team’s two postseason games.

Jackson entered the league as a 2022 fifth-round pick in New Orleans and appeared in 27 games for the Saints after spending his rookie season on injured reserve.