Bears announce D.J. Moore hospitalized after game for “precautionary medical attention”

  
Published October 14, 2025 04:44 AM

Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore was taken from Monday night’s game in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he remained overnight

The team announced that Moore was staying for “precautionary medical attention.” Bears wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El reportedly rode in the ambulance to the hospital with Moore while the rest of the team headed to the airport for the flight home to Chicago.

Moore caught three passes for 42 yards against the Commanders. He took a couple of hard hits but did not appear to be seriously injured at any point during the game. The Bears have not provided any further detail about the nature of the medical attention he needs.

The 28-year-old Moore is second on the Bears with 19 catches for 215 yards this season.