Bears CB Kyler Gordon could return to practice this week

The Bears could see the return of slot cornerback Kyler Gordon to practice this week.

“That’s the hope,” coach Ben Johnson said, via James Neveau of NBC 5 Chicago.

Gordon went on injured reserve Dec. 13 after injuring his groin during warmups at Lambeau Field on Dec. 7. The Bears ruled him out of that game against the Packers just before kickoff.

He has appeared in only three games this season, totaling seven tackles and a sack. Gordon has played 117 snaps and none since Nov. 28.

Gordon’s return to the lineup would provide a boost to the Bears at the right time, with C.J. Gardner-Johnson in concussion protocol.