Bears celebrate Jake Moody’s “big moment” on Monday night

Jake Moody’s Bears debut was a memorable one.

The Bears summoned the kicker from the practice squad on Monday because Cairo Santos was going to miss their game in Washington with a thigh injury and they called on him to try five field goals over the course of the night. Moody had one of those kicks blocked early in the fourth quarter, which led many to recall the struggles that got him released by the 49ers after the first week of the season, but he got a chance at redemption.

A fumble recovery with 3:07 left to play gave the Bears the ball near midfield and they drove to the Washington 20-yard line to set up Moody’s game-winning field goal at the whistle. Teammates who haven’t spent much time with Moody carried him off the field and many referenced his rocky time with the 49ers while talking about the significance of his Bears debut.

“Being able to hear about his story when he got here, being able to see him work and being able to see him have this moment — I know he’s been in some tough moments,” quarterback Caleb Williams said, via the team’s website. “So having this moment for him I know is important. It’s important for us. It’s a big moment for him to be able to go out there and come through. Kudos to him and we love him for that.”

Moody said it felt “amazing” to come through for his new team and that he “can’t wait to formally meet everybody else at some point.” Santos’ health will likely determine if he gets another chance in Week 7, but coming through in the clutch should help his chances of getting another shot at a long-term job when the kicking carousel spins around the league.