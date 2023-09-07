Bears DC Alan Williams: We won’t hunt up too many ghosts preparing for Jordan Love

Jordan Love’s run as the starting quarterback for the Packers begins this weekend and the Bears defense will be tasked with stopping him from a successful outing.

On Thursday, Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams was asked about how the team is preparing the unit given the limited action Love has seen since entering the NFL in 2020. Williams said the team is not going to chase down film from Love’s days at Utah State in hopes of finding an edge, but they will be delving into a mix of what they’ve traditionally done under head coach Matt LaFleur and what they did this summer.

“What we’re trying not to do is hunt up too many ghosts,” Williams said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times. “What we have to focus on is what Green Bay has done up until this point . . . and then look at Love in the preseason and see what he does well.”

While Love is unfamiliar to the Bears, they are used to facing Packers running backs Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon and anything the Packers want to do with Love will be more difficult if the Bears are able to limit Green Bay’s success running the ball.