Bears explore sale of minority stake in team

The Chicago Bears could be undergoing an ownership change.

Minority ownership, but it’s nevertheless rare for the Bears to have any equity available for purchase.

Via Bloomberg News, the Bears are currently exploring the sale of the minority interest held by Andre McKenna Sr., who died in 2023. Galatioto Sports Partners have been hired to handle a potential sale.

As noted by Bloomberg, the Halas/McCaskey family and/or team investor Pat Ryan likely hold a right of first refusal. However, with franchise values mushrooming, the McKenna share could attract a number that can’t or won’t be matched.

In 2024, the NFL opened the door for private-equity investments in franchises. The Bears could pursue that avenue, or look for an individual to purchase the available equity.