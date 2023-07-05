 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Day Three: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, protesters, rain the story of Wimbledon
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
Daniel Calhoun.jpeg
2024 All-American Daniel Calhoun Pledges to Georgia

Top Clips

nbc_edge_btesteelers_230705.jpg
Defense, Pickett can lift Steelers to 2023 success
nbc_bfa_nbaroundtable_230705.jpg
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
nbc_cfb_bigten_bestofbest_230705.jpg
Big Ten has ‘closed gap’ with SEC as CFB’s elites

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Bears GM Ryan Poles on sleeping in his office: “That was not healthy”

  
Published July 5, 2023 04:21 AM

Long work days are the norm in the NFL, but Ryan Poles says that in hindsight, he took it too far when he became the Bears’ General Manager.

Poles says that after getting the Bears job in 2022, he began sleeping in his office so he wouldn’t miss a minute of preparation for the 2022 NFL draft.

That was not healthy doing that last year,” Poles told Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I don’t ever want to go through that again. But it was necessary to get the job done, so a little bit different approach.”

Plenty of NFL GMs and coaches work very long hours, driven by the desire to win — and they’re willing to live unhealthy lifestyles if they think that gives them an edge.