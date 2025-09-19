Bears have invested big in tight ends, with few results through two weeks

Two years ago, the Bears made a big investment in tight end Cole Kmet, signing him to a four-year, $50 million contract extension. This year, the Bears made another big investment in another tight end, drafting Colston Loveland 10th overall.

Through two games this season, that investment is not paying off.

Kmet has three catches for 60 yards through two weeks, while Loveland has two catches for 12 yards. With a combined five catches for 72 yards and no touchdowns from the tight end position, the Bears are near the bottom of the NFL in tight end production. It hasn’t helped that Colts rookie tight end Tyler Warren, the player many thought the Bears should have drafted when they passed on him to take Loveland, has been one of the NFL’s best tight ends through two weeks.

It’s not that the Bears aren’t playing their tight ends; with Kmet getting 90 percent of the Bears’ offensive snaps and Loveland 55 percent, the Bears have actually played their tight ends more than most NFL teams. But they’re not getting the ball.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson says it’s on him to get the tight ends more involved in the offense.

“The fact that the tight ends aren’t involved more, that’s a reflection of me more than anyone else. So I’m on that,” Johnson said.

It’s one of many areas where Johnson’s offense has been a disappointment early in his first season in Chicago.