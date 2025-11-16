 Skip navigation
Bears hit last-second field goal to beat Vikings 19-17

  
November 16, 2025

In a game with a wild, back-and-forth final minute, the Bears got a 48-yard field goal from Cairo Santos as time expired to beat the Vikings 19-17.

Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw two costly interceptions in the first half and looked like he wasn’t going to give his team any chance to win, but late in the game McCarthy settled down, and when he hit Jordan Addison in the end zone with 50 seconds left in the fourth quarter, he appeared to have pulled off more late-game heroics.

Instead, the Bears got a long return on the ensuing kickoff and got themselves into field goal range, where Santos won it.

Bears running back D’Andre Swift had a big game, carrying 21 times for 90 yards, and Chicago’s offense did enough to win on a day when Caleb Williams was not at his best.

The win improves the Bears’ record to 7-3, and for now they’re in first place in the NFC North. The Vikings fall to 4-6, and their playoff hopes may be slipping away.