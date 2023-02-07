Bears part owner Andrew McKenna dies at 93

Andrew McKenna, a part owner of the Bears and member of the team’s board of directors, died Tuesday. The Chicago businessman was 93.

“This afternoon we lost a friend of more than 40 years to our family and the Bears,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey said in a statement. “Few people have had a larger impact on our great city. Andy spent his life dedicated to institutions across sports, media, museums, academia, health care and more sharing his insights and leadership. His guidance helped us make sound business decisions, most recently with our selection of Kevin Warren as our next president and CEO. We are grateful for his many contributions to the Bears and his wisdom will be missed. Our prayers are with his family.”

McKenna earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from the University of Notre Dame and a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from DePaul University College of Law.

He served as chairman of McDonald’s from 2004-16 and chairman emeritus since 2016.