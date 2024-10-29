 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichickfuturev2_241029.jpg
Possible landing spots for Belichick next season
nbc_pft_falconsv2_241029.jpg
Chances of Cousins leading ATL to NFC South title
nbc_pft_spayton_241029.jpg
Payton score drama with Panthers ‘feels personal’

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears place OL Bill Murray on injured reserve

  
Published October 29, 2024 04:16 PM

The Bears placed offensive lineman Bill Murray on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Murray injured a pectoral muscle while playing two offensive snaps and one on special teams Sunday.

He will miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

Murray has played three games this season.

The Bears also announced the signing of offensive lineman Austen Pleasants to the practice squad. They cut long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad.

Regular long snapper Scott Daly now is healthy, leading to McQuaide’s release.