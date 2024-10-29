Bears place OL Bill Murray on injured reserve

The Bears placed offensive lineman Bill Murray on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Murray injured a pectoral muscle while playing two offensive snaps and one on special teams Sunday.

He will miss four games before becoming eligible to return.

Murray has played three games this season.

The Bears also announced the signing of offensive lineman Austen Pleasants to the practice squad. They cut long snapper Jake McQuaide from the practice squad.

Regular long snapper Scott Daly now is healthy, leading to McQuaide’s release.