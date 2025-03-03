Bears resume studying Arlington Heights location for new stadium

The Bears continue their quest for a new stadium. And with efforts to build a new facility in Chicago sputtering, the team is renewing its exploration of a suburban possibility.

According to Christopher Placek of the Arlington Height Daily Herald, the Bears have resumed their studies regarding the potential development of property the team purchased at Arlington Park for nearly $200 million.

Per the report, Bears president/CEO Kevin Warren confirmed the effort in a recent letter to Arlington Heights Village Manager Randy Recklaus. The work by the team’s consultants was paused two years ago, when a property tax dispute emerged with Arlington Heights. With that issue now resolved, Arlington Heights becomes a viable destination.

On Monday night, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes and the village’s trustees are expected to approve an amended agreement with their traffic consultant, which will evaluate the eventual report from the team’s consultant.

It all could be part of the effort to leverage Chicago to get a deal done. Or it could be a very realistic alternative, if nothing will get the Chicago project off the ground.

The Bears nevertheless remain focused on a $3.2 billion domed stadium on Chicago’s lakefront. It would trade their home-field advantage in bad weather for a 12-month destination for other events that would help pay the mortgage, and then some.