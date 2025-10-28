Bears rookie DL Shemar Turner’s season ends with torn ACL

The Bears placed defensive lineman Shemar Turner on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced.

Turner tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

In five games, he totaled six tackles, including two for loss.

A second-round pick out of Texas A&M, Turner injured his ankle on the first day of training camp and didn’t make his debut until Week 3. He moved from defensive tackle to defensive end during the team’s Week 5 off week.

The Bears used the roster spot to activate defensive lineman Austin Booker from injured reserve. Booker will make his season debut on Sunday against the Bengals.

Booker injured his knee in the preseason, which cost him the first seven games.