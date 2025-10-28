 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears rookie DL Shemar Turner’s season ends with torn ACL

  
Published October 28, 2025 04:57 PM

The Bears placed defensive lineman Shemar Turner on season-ending injured reserve on Tuesday, the team announced.

Turner tore an anterior cruciate ligament in Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

In five games, he totaled six tackles, including two for loss.

A second-round pick out of Texas A&M, Turner injured his ankle on the first day of training camp and didn’t make his debut until Week 3. He moved from defensive tackle to defensive end during the team’s Week 5 off week.

The Bears used the roster spot to activate defensive lineman Austin Booker from injured reserve. Booker will make his season debut on Sunday against the Bengals.

Booker injured his knee in the preseason, which cost him the first seven games.