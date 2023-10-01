Bears say they told Chase Claypool not to attend Sunday’s game

The Bears made wide receiver Chase Claypool inactive on Sunday and Claypool did not attend the team’s 31-28 home loss to the Broncos.

After the game, head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about Claypool not being with the team for the game. Eberflus told reporters that Claypool chose to stay home and that he expected to have the wideout back with the team on Monday.

Whether he did it intentionally or accidentally, Eberflus appears to have shared bad information. After Eberflus was done speaking, a spokesperson for the Bears clarified that the team told Claypool not to attend the game. There’s no word about the plans for Monday or the rest of the week.

Claypool closed out last week by saying that the Bears have not put him in a position to be his best and Sunday’s developments don’t point to things getting much better for the wideout in Chicago. Whether that leads to a change of scenery for the second straight season will be something to watch over the next few weeks.