Bears sign Isaiah Ford, Buddy Johnson

The Bears have made a couple of additions to their 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and linebacker Buddy Johnson. Linebacker Sterling Weatherford and punter Ryan Anderson were waived in corresponding moves.

Ford was a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Dolphins and he caught 63 passes for 681 yards and two touchdowns in 32 games for the team. He spent time with the Colts last season, but did not appear in any regular season games.

The Steelers took Johnson with a 2021 fourth-round pick and he made two tackles in four games during his rookie season. He had stints with the 49ers and Texans after Pittsburgh cut him last season.