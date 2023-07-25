 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?
nbc_pft_stefanskipressure_230725.jpg
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Maryland v Ohio State
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 1 Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State transfer defensive end
Florida Panthers (4) Vs Boston Bruins (3) At TD Garden (OT)
Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins forward and captain, announces retirement after 19 seasons
Kansas City Royals v Cleveland Guardians
Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rblowpaysolutions_230725.jpg
Will kids still want to be running backs?
nbc_dps_saquonsigns_230725.jpg
Reports: Saquon back with NYG; did he have choice?
nbc_pft_stefanskipressure_230725.jpg
Why Stefanski is on hot seat in CLE, not Watson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears sign Isaiah Ford, Buddy Johnson

  
Published July 25, 2023 10:17 AM

The Bears have made a couple of additions to their 90-man roster ahead of training camp.

The team announced that they have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford and linebacker Buddy Johnson. Linebacker Sterling Weatherford and punter Ryan Anderson were waived in corresponding moves.

Ford was a 2017 seventh-round pick by the Dolphins and he caught 63 passes for 681 yards and two touchdowns in 32 games for the team. He spent time with the Colts last season, but did not appear in any regular season games.

The Steelers took Johnson with a 2021 fourth-round pick and he made two tackles in four games during his rookie season. He had stints with the 49ers and Texans after Pittsburgh cut him last season.