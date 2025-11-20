Bears-Steelers features two division leaders not favored to win their divisions

Of the eight current division leaders, six are favored to finish the job. Two are not.

And those two teams, the Steelers and the Bears, are playing on Sunday.

The Steelers, at 6-4 and holding a one-game lead over the Ravens, are +265 to win the AFC North. Baltimore remains the favorite, at -310.

The Bears have surged to the top of the NFC North, with a 7-3 record. But they’re third in the odds to capture the crown at +390, behind 6-3-1 Green Bay and 6-4 Detroit, both of whom has +130 odds to win the division.

It’s really no surprise. The Bears have largely fattened up with narrow wins against lesser teams. The schedule down the stretch (at Eagles, two games against the Packers, at the 49ers, and Lions) isn’t a cakewalk. Ditto for the Steelers, who still face the Bills, the Ravens twice, and the Lions in Detroit.

Still, the winner of Sunday’s Soldier Field showdown will get a boost. The loser may have a problem.

And both teams face a significant challenge when it comes to parlaying their 11-week achievement into a T-shirt and a hat in either of the NFL’s North divisions.