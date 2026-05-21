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Bears to sign RB Salvon Ahmed, S Anthony Johnson

  
Published May 20, 2026 10:53 PM

The Bears are signing running back Salvon Ahmed and safety Anthony Johnson Jr., according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Ahmed, 27, did not play last season after a hip-drop tackle seriously injured his ankle and ended his season during a training camp practice with the Colts. He was on the practice squad of the Broncos and Colts in 2024 but did not play a regular-season game.

From 2020-23 with the Dolphins, Ahmed rushed for 593 yards and five touchdowns in 38 games.

Johnson, 26, entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Packers in 2023. He played for the Giants in 2024 and was on the Giants’ PUP list all of last season.

In 21 career games, Johnson has 29 tackles, an interception and four passes defensed.