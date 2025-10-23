Bears troll Ravens, post video of players playing ping pong in locker room

The Ravens have removed ping pong tables and other games from their locker room as they attempt to turn around an ugly start to their season. Their opponents this week have taken the opportunity to have some fun at the Ravens’ expense.

The Bears, who play the Ravens on Sunday, posted a video on social media showing their players enjoying themselves in the locker room. Activities Bears players partake in for the video include ping pong, pop-a-shot, darts, building a house of cards and flying paper airplanes.

It’s a sponsored video from the Bears’ social media team and an obvious shot at the Ravens, who are 1-5 this season and have cut out the distractions in the locker room to try to turn things around.

With the Bears on a four-game winning streak and the Ravens on a four-game losing streak, these two teams are heading in opposite directions. Both on the field and in the locker room.