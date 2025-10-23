 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_titanscolts_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
nbc_csu_titanscolts_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bears troll Ravens, post video of players playing ping pong in locker room

  
Published October 23, 2025 12:22 PM

The Ravens have removed ping pong tables and other games from their locker room as they attempt to turn around an ugly start to their season. Their opponents this week have taken the opportunity to have some fun at the Ravens’ expense.

The Bears, who play the Ravens on Sunday, posted a video on social media showing their players enjoying themselves in the locker room. Activities Bears players partake in for the video include ping pong, pop-a-shot, darts, building a house of cards and flying paper airplanes.

It’s a sponsored video from the Bears’ social media team and an obvious shot at the Ravens, who are 1-5 this season and have cut out the distractions in the locker room to try to turn things around.

With the Bears on a four-game winning streak and the Ravens on a four-game losing streak, these two teams are heading in opposite directions. Both on the field and in the locker room.