 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens reportedly removed ping pong tables from locker room

  
Published October 22, 2025 06:03 AM

The Ravens have reached the “take ping pong tables out of the locker room” stage of their losing streak.

At 1-5 and on a four-game losing streak, Baltimore is perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team this season. And as disappointing teams often do, they’ve decided to buckle down and get to work.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens removed recreation from the locker room, which included getting rid of ping pong tables, a basketball hoop, cornhole boards and video game consoles. The report says the coaches made the decision to make the locker room more businesslike.

That’s a common occurrence in the NFL, where teams often swing between viewing fun in the locker room as an important part of team-building, and deciding that players are having too much fun at the expense of winning football games.

But while it’s common, it can also be viewed as a desperation tactic on a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. The Ravens are favored to beat the Bears on Sunday in a game that could turn Baltimore’s fortunes around. But a loss could lead to even more desperation in Baltimore.