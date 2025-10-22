Ravens reportedly removed ping pong tables from locker room

The Ravens have reached the “take ping pong tables out of the locker room” stage of their losing streak.

At 1-5 and on a four-game losing streak, Baltimore is perhaps the NFL’s most disappointing team this season. And as disappointing teams often do, they’ve decided to buckle down and get to work.

According to the Baltimore Sun, the Ravens removed recreation from the locker room, which included getting rid of ping pong tables, a basketball hoop, cornhole boards and video game consoles. The report says the coaches made the decision to make the locker room more businesslike.

That’s a common occurrence in the NFL, where teams often swing between viewing fun in the locker room as an important part of team-building, and deciding that players are having too much fun at the expense of winning football games.

But while it’s common, it can also be viewed as a desperation tactic on a team that entered the season with Super Bowl aspirations. The Ravens are favored to beat the Bears on Sunday in a game that could turn Baltimore’s fortunes around. But a loss could lead to even more desperation in Baltimore.