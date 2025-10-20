1-5 Ravens are 6.5-point favorites over 4-2 Bears

The Bears won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday to improve their record to 4-2. The Ravens licked their wounds during their bye week, nursing a 1-5 record and hoping to reverse a four-game losing streak.

The betting odds, however, suggest that the Ravens aren’t as bad as their record would suggest, and the Bears aren’t as good.

Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite at home against Chicago on Sunday.

The biggest reason for optimism that the Ravens will turn things around is that they should be healthier. They’ve had severeal key players out, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is expected to be back against the Bears. Jackson missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and the Ravens lost those two games by a combined score of 61-13. The Ravens’ record isn’t good, but their roster, when healthy, is talented.

After the Bears, the Ravens are heading into an easy schedule, facing the Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, Jets and Bengals in their next five games. The Ravens could go on a run, starting on Sunday. The betting odds say they will.