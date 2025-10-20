 Skip navigation
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
Vrabel has been 'the ultimate captain' for Pats
Vrabel has been ‘the ultimate captain’ for Pats
Jaguars 'lacked urgency' in London
Jaguars ‘lacked urgency’ in London

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: "He'll learn from it"
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251020.jpg
Arrow up for Judkins, down for college sports
nbc_pft_patstitansreax_251020.jpg
Vrabel has been ‘the ultimate captain’ for Pats
USATSI_27368809_copy.jpg
Jaguars ‘lacked urgency’ in London

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
1-5 Ravens are 6.5-point favorites over 4-2 Bears

  
Published October 20, 2025 09:41 AM

The Bears won their fourth consecutive game on Sunday to improve their record to 4-2. The Ravens licked their wounds during their bye week, nursing a 1-5 record and hoping to reverse a four-game losing streak.

The betting odds, however, suggest that the Ravens aren’t as bad as their record would suggest, and the Bears aren’t as good.

Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite at home against Chicago on Sunday.

The biggest reason for optimism that the Ravens will turn things around is that they should be healthier. They’ve had severeal key players out, most notably quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is expected to be back against the Bears. Jackson missed the last two games with a hamstring injury, and the Ravens lost those two games by a combined score of 61-13. The Ravens’ record isn’t good, but their roster, when healthy, is talented.

After the Bears, the Ravens are heading into an easy schedule, facing the Dolphins, Vikings, Browns, Jets and Bengals in their next five games. The Ravens could go on a run, starting on Sunday. The betting odds say they will.