Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Before his arrest on gun charges, Jack Jones criticized Ja Morant for having guns

  
Published June 17, 2023 05:26 PM
Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law and Devin McCourty are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the New England Patriot's best non-quarterbacks of the 21st century.

The right word could be karma. Maybe it’s hypocrisy. Or possibly irony. Perhaps, stupidity.

Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, before his own arrest on multiple charges after attempting to pass a pair of guns through security at Logan International Airport, took to social media to criticize NBA star Ja Morant for his own gun issues.

Said Jones on Twitter , via Matt Vautour of MassLive.com: @JaMorant dumb ... you letting social media and yo pride ruin yo real money. Put them guns down and run that money up. Make one of yo homies sign up for security or concealed carry if you feel like you need it that bad.. but you the bread winner you gotta start acting like it.”

Meanwhile, Jones now faces 10 different criminal counts, two of each of the following charges: (1) possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of an airport; (2) possession of ammunition without a Firearm Identification Card; (3) unlawful possession of a firearm; (4) carrying a loaded firearm; and (5) possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

That last one seems particularly troubling, and the full array of charges has a much different feel than the usual “oops I forgot my gun was in the bag I took to the airport” situation.

Morant recently was suspended 25 games by the NBA for a May 14 video on social-media showed him brandishing a firearm. That followed an eight-game suspension for similar conduct in March.

While it’s well-established that people have a right to own a gun and, under proper circumstances (depending on the jurisdiction) to carry it in public, there are important questions that rarely gets asked, especially of professional athletes.

Why do you need it? What do you plan to do with it? Under what circumstances do you plan to pull it out and point it at someone? Will that defuse a situation, or will that escalate it?

I know. I know. “Good guy with a gun” and whatnot. How many good guys with guns truly know how to use a gun good when the time comes?

Here’s a hunch -- not nearly as many as those who have them.