 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson on Caleb Williams: I’m really encouraged about the steps he took this year

  
Published January 21, 2026 03:31 PM

The Bears won the NFC North in Ben Johnson’s first season as head coach, with quarterback Caleb Williams showing plenty of progress throughout the season — culminating with his stunning fourth-down touchdown throw to force overtime in Sunday’s divisional round matchup against the Rams.

In his Wednesday press conference, Johnson told reporters that he feels like Williams demonstrated some traits to build upon in 2026. But Johnson also wants Williams to take some time for himself.

“We had a good exit interview. Just my main message to him was he needs to get out of football for a little bit,” Johnson said, via transcript from the team. “He’s done a phenomenal job in terms of staying focused all year long. He put a lot of time, a lot of effort. I thought he grew up as a professional. I thought his communication to the coaching staff grew. I thought his communication to his teammates grew. But we will certainly have a number of points of emphasis that he can dive into when he comes back this springtime. It’s important for really all of us coaches, players, support staff — we get away for a little bit. We hit the reset button. I think everyone needs that here at this point.

“The things that we highlighted for Caleb to start the season, I did think they improved as the season went along. We revamped the footwork a little bit last spring, and I think the comfort level grew from that. He certainly got more comfortable with the concepts that we were running over the course of the season. That’s something that we can build upon, and yet there’s still a lot more that we can push through in that regard. And so, I’m really encouraged about the steps he took this year. I’m Caleb Williams’ No. 1 believer. I have a lot of faith in him, what he’s capable of doing, and the player that he’s still striving to become.”

Williams completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 3,94 2yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 17 regular-season games. In the postseason, he completed 52.2 percent of his throws for 618 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions.