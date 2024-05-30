Ben Johnson on staying with Lions: I wanted the sunshine a little bit longer

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
nbc_pft_kickoffsrule_240530.jpg
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier
nbc_pft_kickoffsrule_240530.jpg
How new kickoff compares to other NFL rule changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ben Johnson on staying with Lions: I wanted the sunshine a little bit longer

  
Published May 30, 2024 11:58 AM

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was a candidate for head coaching jobs for the second straight offseason and he was seen as a favorite to land one, but he pulled his name out of consideration for jobs in Washington and Seattle after the team’s loss in the NFC Championship Game.

Reports indicated Johnson was looking for more money than teams were offering, but that was not the answer he gave when asked at a Thursday press conference about his decision to stay put. Johnson recounted something head coach Dan Campbell once told the team about what they were trying to build in Detroit and said he wants to continue to “reap the rewards” of that work.

“So 2021 and early part of 2022, he had made this analogy to the team that we were sailing down the ocean and, at that moment, we were in the Arctic,” Johnson said, via Brad Galli of WXYZ. “We were hitting the icebergs, had the storms going on and those were dark days. But he had the foresight, he had the vision of where we were going and where were heading. He assured us ‘Guys, I see where we’re going. The results haven’t been there yet, but the Caribbean’s on the horizon. It’s coming up.’ I’m sitting on the plane thinking back to that. The story of my career has been living in that Arctic for a lot of it. The second time I’ve been to the playoffs, the first time I’d experienced winning games in the playoffs. I think when it boils down to it, I wanted the sunshine a little bit longer. I like what we’ve built here.”

If the sun keeps shining on the Lions offense in 2024, Johnson will remain at the top of head coaching lists around the league. A step backward might not help his cause, but that is obviously a risk he’s willing to take if he felt the right way to avoid another trip to the Arctic was remaining in Detroit a little while longer.