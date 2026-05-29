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Ben Johnson says Bears’ QBs are in a better place in Year 2 in his offense

  
Published May 29, 2026 09:19 AM

The Bears have kept stability at the most important position, with Caleb Williams remaining in place as the franchise quarterback and both of last year’s backups, Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum, back as well. Head coach Ben Johnson likes that.

Johnson said it’s helpful that this offseason isn’t about teaching the quarterbacks his offense, it’s about expanding upon the progress they made last year.

“Everyone knows what the expectations are in the building, what meetings look like,” Johnson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “There’s just a different level of, I don’t want to say comfort, but they know. They know what it’s supposed to look like.”

Johnson said the command of the offense is exactly what he’s looking for from his quarterback.

“The communication in the huddle, what it looks like to break the huddle, the urgency to the line of scrimmage, the tempo that we want to stress the defense with, the quarterback plays a huge part in that,” Johnson said. “He orchestrates the whole operation. And those guys have taken that to heart and so from that aspect, feel really good about where we’re at. Now, it’s the next level of each concept. ‘What are we trying to do?’ And potentially expanding on, ‘Hey, here’s your progression, 1, 2, 3,’ to how can we accelerate our eyes, our vision? What are we looking for? Some coverage indicators to where we might take more alerts.”

With Johnson as their head coach and Williams as their starting quarterback, the Bears think their future is very bright. Johnson is liking what he’s seeing.