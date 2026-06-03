Ben Johnson: We can’t build trust with Kyler Gordon if he isn’t available

Injuries kept cornerback Kyler Gordon off the field for most of the 2025 season and it’s been more of the same during the Bears’ offseason program.

Gordon missed 14 regular season games due to groin, hamstring and calf injuries last year and another soft-tissue injury has kept him off the field this spring. On Wednesday, head coach Ben Johnson said the hope was that the offseason work would “be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction” but that progress can’t be made as long as Gordon is off the field.

“We’re still trying to get that availability piece going,” Johnson said at a press conference. “We know he’s a good player when he’s out there, but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room. You can only develop that trust by being available.”

Gordon is in the first year of the three-year contract extension he signed ahead of last season. If they can’t solve “that availability piece” in the near future, it won’t go down as a winner for the Bears.