Bengals agree to one-year deal with S Kyle Dugger

The Bengals are adding to their secondary.

Cincinnati has reached a one-year agreement with safety Kyle Dugger, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Dugger, 30, spent the second half of last season with the Steelers, starting nine games after being traded from the Patriots. He tallied 42 total tackles with five passes defensed and two interceptions.

A second-round pick in 2020, Dugger spent his first five-plus seasons with New England. He’s appeared in 90 career games with 78 starts, recording 11 interceptions with 29 passes defensed.