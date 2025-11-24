Bengals anticipate Joe Burrow playing on Thursday, but not Tee Higgins or Trey Hendrickson

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow appears poised to return on Thanksgiving against the Ravens.

Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said today that he anticipates Burrow playing on Thursday night.

Burrow hasn’t played since suffering a toe injury in Week Two. The Bengals have gone 1-8 without him, although the quarterback position has been far from the Bengals’ only problem, as their defense has been a mess.

Realistically, no matter how well Burrow plays, it’s unlikely that the Bengals will be able to make the playoffs. Even if they run the table to go 9-8, they might not be a playoff team.

And running the table would be a tall order, as there are plenty of other injury issues in Cincinnati. Most notably, Taylor said today that wide receiver Tee Higgins will miss the Thanksgiving game with a concussion and defensive end Trey Hendrickson will miss the Thanksgiving game with a hip injury.