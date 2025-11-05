Bengals are 1-4 when scoring 38+ points in last 2 years, other 31 teams combined are 62-4-2

The Bengals have scored a total of 80 points in their last two games. For most teams, that would be a sure sign of a two-game winning streak. Not for the Bengals.

Cincinnati is on a losing streak, with a 39-38 loss to the Jets in Week Eight followed by a 47-42 loss to the Bears in Week Nine. The Bengals are the first team since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to score 38 or more points in two consecutive games, and lose both games. The last team to lose two in a row, while scoring 38 or more points in both games, was the 1966 Giants, who lost 72-41 and 49-40 in back-to-back weeks on their way to a 1-12-1 record.

Over the last two seasons, the Bengals have scored 38 or more points five times. They’re 1-4 in those games. The other 31 NFL teams combined have scored 38 or more points 68 times. They’re 62-4-2 in those games.

The Bengals’ offense is capable of putting plenty of points on the board, even when Joe Burrow is injured. But the Bengals’ defense is so historically awful that it may set a new NFL record for points allowed in a season. The Bengals can find a way to lose no matter how many points their offense scores.