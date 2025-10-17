 Skip navigation
Bengals cut Steelers’ lead to 10-7

  
Published October 16, 2025 09:22 PM

If at first you don’t succeed. . .

The Bengals had a touchdown wiped away by an expedited replay when Ja’Marr Chase didn’t complete the catch in the end zone. Officials initially ruled it an 8-yard score.

On the next play, Joe Flacco went right back to Chase in the end zone for an 8-yard score that did count.

The touchdown has cut the Steelers’ lead to 10-7 with 4:38 remaining until halftime.

Flacco is 10-of-15 for 73 yards, with Chase catching five for 40. Chase Brown has four rushes for 37 yards, including a 27-yarder on the first play of the 10-play, 72-yard scoring drive.