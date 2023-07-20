Bengals induct Chad Johnson, Boomer Esiason into Ring of Honor

The Bengals are officially cementing the legacy of two former players with their organization.

Cincinnati announced on Thursday that Chad Johnson and Boomer Esiason are the team’s 2023 Ring of Honor inductees.

The two will receive the honor during a halftime ceremony of the Bengals’ Week Three matchup against the Rams on Monday Night Football.

“They were both exceptional players,” Bengals president Mike Brown said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “If you look at the statistics, Boomer has a long list of quarterback firsts here. And Chad was a superb athlete who was probably the quickest receiver we have had here. They had moments when they just carried the team by themselves.”

Johnson — who also went by Chad Ochocinco from 2008-2012 — was a Bengals second-round pick in 2001 and became one of the best receivers of his generation. He was a three-time, first-team All-Pro and led the league with 1,369 yards in 2006.

Johnson is the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions (751), yards (10,783), and receiving touchdowns (66).

Esiason, now an analyst for CBS Sports, was a second-round pick in 1984 and became the team’s full-time starting quarterback in 1985. He was a part of one of the most successful stretches in team history, helping pilot the team to the Super Bowl in 1988. Esiason was the league’s MVP that season, throwing for 3,572 yards with 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

With Johnson and Esiason, the Bengals Ring of Honor will now have eight individuals: team founder Paul Brown, Anthony Muñoz, Ken Anderson, Ken Riley, Isaac Curtis, Willie Anderson, Johnson, and Esiason.