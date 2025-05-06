 Skip navigation
Bengals K Evan McPherson revamps routine to get healthy, stay healthy

  
Published May 6, 2025 06:45 PM

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed the final five games on injured reserve last season after tearing an abductor muscle Dec. 1.

McPherson now has incorporated his rehab regimen into his offseason work as he seeks to remain as healthy as possible for as long as possible. The new routine, which includes massage and chiropractor sessions, has added somewhere between 30 minutes to an hour to his work day.

“Health is the most important thing I’m focusing on. I can’t play this game if I’m hurt,’ McPherson said, via Geoff Hobson of the team website. “This offseason, I’m trying to figure out more ways to strengthen the small muscles that I had problems with and just continue to do that. With all that work in strengthening it, I’m making sure I’m back stronger than ever. Training those little muscles you don’t even think about.”

McPherson also is working to bounce back from a career-worst season when he made only 72.7 percent of his kicks. He was 16-of-22 on field goals and missed an extra point.

Last season dropped McPherson’s career field goal percentage from 83.9 to 81.7.

“I attribute a lot of last year more to mental and not physical. During practice and pregame, I was hitting the ball really well. Then in the game, it didn’t happen,” McPherson said. “That’s also something I’m working on. One clear thought: Make the kick. As I go through my steps on the snap and hold, it’s clear my mind and let my body take over.”