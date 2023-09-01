Bengals OC Brian Callahan: We have a good plan to get Joe Burrow ready for Week 1

Bengals coach Zac Taylor declined to commit to quarterback Joe Burrow playing in Week 1. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan was not so circumspect.

“I think he’s in a good place and we got a good plan in place for him to get ready for Week 1,” Callahan said of Burrow, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com.

For Burrow to play, the broader plan should include Burrow getting his second contract. Without it, he shouldn’t be playing. Without it, he shouldn’t even be practicing.

Both sides have kept things quiet regarding any progress, or lack thereof, for a new deal for Burrow. With total compensation of $4.54 million in 2023, Burrow should refuse to play until the Bengals give him the contract he deserves.

The Bengals play the Browns in Cleveland on September 10, to start the regular season.

