Bengals OL Jaxson Kirkland out for season with torn biceps

  
Published October 7, 2024 03:37 PM

The Bengals have lost one of their reserve offensive linemen for the rest of the season.

Head coach Zac Taylor told reporters in his Monday news conference that Jaxson Kirkland is out for the year with a torn biceps.

Kirkland joined the Bengals as an undrafted free agent last season. He appeared in each of the last two games, playing a total of three offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media also noted on Monday that the Bengals have signed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber off of the Falcons’ practice squad.

Additionally, Taylor confirmed cornerback Dax Hill has suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season.