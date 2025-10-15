 Skip navigation
Bengals place Mike Gesicki on injured reserve

  
Published October 15, 2025 11:04 AM

Earlier this week, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that tight end Mike Gesicki would be out for “a while” with a pectoral injury.

We now know that it will be at least four weeks.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that the club has placed Gesicki on injured reserve.

In his second season with the Bengals, Gesicki has caught eight passes for 61 yards so far this season. He had 65 receptions for 665 yards with two touchdowns last season.

The team also has Drew Sample, Noah Fant, Tanner Hudson, and Cam Grandy on its roster at tight end.