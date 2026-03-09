Bengals plan to sign former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook

Another player in the Chiefs’ secondary is about to leave Kansas City.

The Bengals are expecting to sign former Chiefs safety Bryan Cook, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The team and Cook’s agents have agreed on a three-year, $40.25 million deal.

Cook has started all 17 games for the Chiefs each of the last two seasons. His departure comes after two Chiefs cornerbacks, Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, both landed with the Rams. The Chiefs’ secondary will look a lot different in 2026.

The Bengals desperately needed to bolster their defense, and with Cook they think they’ve done it.