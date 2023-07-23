 Skip navigation
Bengals put Chidobe Awuzie, La’el Collins on PUP list

  
Published July 23, 2023 03:07 PM

The Bengals announced three additions to their physically unable to perform list on Sunday.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, tackle Devin Cochran, and tackle La’el Collins were all placed on the list. All three players are eligible to be activated from the list at any point during training camp.

Awuzie missed the final nine weeks of the regular season and the postseason with a torn ACL. Word this spring was that he was on track to be ready for the season opener, but it remains to be soon when he’ll get the green light for a full workload.

Collins also tore his ACL last year and he also tore other ligaments in his knee when he was injured in December. The Bengals signed Orlando Brown Jr. this offseason and the plan is for him to start at left tackle with Jonah Williams moving to the right side. If Collins is healthy enough to get on the field in camp, he could compete with Williams for the job.