Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Chidobe Awuzie's ACL rehab has him on track to return for season opener

  
Published April 17, 2023 02:11 PM
Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie underwent surgery on his right knee in mid-November as Dr. Neal ElAttrache repaired Awuzie’s torn anterior cruciate ligament. Five months into his rehab, Awuzie is on track as he seeks a return for the start of the season.

“I’m pretty much on schedule with everything they have planned for me,” Awuzie said, via Jay Morrison of TheAthletic.com. “I’ve ran. I’ve jumped. I’ve lifted. It’s just a matter of time now. I feel really good. I’m excited where I’m at. I thank God I haven’t really had any plateaus, haven’t really had any setbacks.”

As soon as he tore his ACL on Oct. 31, Awuzie targeted the first Sunday of the 2023 regular season for his return. He has attacked his rehab the same way he prepares for a game.

“Hopefully, I’m firing on all cylinders at some point during the summer,” Awuzie said.

Awuzie, 27, will spend a third season in Cincinnati after four in Dallas. He has 312 tackles, six interceptions and 56 passes defensed in his career.