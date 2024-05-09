 Skip navigation
Bo Nix will wear No. 10 Broncos jersey

  
Published May 9, 2024 03:02 PM

Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will keep his number in the NFL.

The Broncos announced today that Nix will wear the No. 10 jersey in Denver. That’s the number Nix wore at Oregon and in high school.

Nix getting No. 10 means the other two quarterbacks on the Broncos’ roster are getting new numbers as well: Zach Wilson was initially assigned No. 10 when he was traded from the Jets to the Broncos, but he agreed to give the number up for Nix. Wilson will wear No. 4, which Jarrett Stidham wore last year in Denver. Stidham will wear No. 8 last year.

The Broncos also announced jersey numbers for their other draft picks: OLB Jonah Elliss - No. 52, WR Troy Franklin - No. 16, CB Kris Abrams-Draine - No. 31, RB Audric Estime - No. 37, WR Devaughn Vele - No. 81, G Nick Gargiulo - No. 66.