Report: Rashee Rice lured alleged victim back to club for assault

Details are emerging regarding Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice’s latest legal entanglement.

Multiple media outlets have obtained the police report. Steven Dial of Fox 4 has posted the key portion of it.

“The Complainant . . . said that on May 6, 2025, at approximately 1:30 AM he was at Lit Kitchen and Lounge located at 609 N Hardwood St for an after hours party, which he left shortly after. The Complainant said that he was in his car driving away from the location, where at approximately 1:56 AM Suspect . . . sent the Complainant a message on Instagram, asking the Complainant where he was at and asking the Complainant to return back to Lit Kitchen and Lounge. The Complainant said that at the time he believed the Suspect wanted to hire him to take pictures. The Complainant said that as the returned back to the location, he was made aware of where the Suspect was at by other members of the Suspect’s entourage. The Complainant said that he located the Suspect, and the Suspect asked him to look at Suspect’s cellphone; Which [sic] were messages sent by the Complainant and another individual by the Instagram name of [redacted]. The Complainant said that as he was looking down at the Suspect’s cellphone, Suspected the Complainant on the left side of the Complainant’s face.”

The Dallas Morning News item regarding the police report states that the Complainant had “visible swelling on one side of his face.” The Dallas Morning News article also contends that, "[o]n social media, doubt has been cast on the narrative in the hours since the allegation first surfaced Tuesday,” and that "[t]wo civilians with knowledge of the incident told The News a verbal altercation occurred at the club, but there was no physical contact.”

In other words, the witnesses didn’t see the punch, if there was one. That doesn’t mean there wasn’t a punch, but that testimony (if offered at trial) becomes evidence that could support reasonable doubt.

Of course, that won’t be the bar if prosecutors use this incident to attempt to revoke Rice’s bond. He’s currently facing eight felony charges arising from a late-March street racing incident. The conditions of his release pending trial surely include not committing assault — especially since he faces an aggravated assault charge, among other things.

If prosecutors in the pending case try to have Rice jailed pending trial, it’s possible if not likely that the “preponderance of the evidence” (i.e., more likely than not) standard applies.