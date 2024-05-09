Stephon Gilmore: I’m still focused on playing, but it has to be the right opportunity

While the Panthers signaled that they would revisit potentially signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore after the draft, word emerged earlier this week that there’s been no progress between the two sides on a deal.

That means Gilmore, 33, is still readily available after starting all 17 games for Dallas in 2023.

On Thursday, Gilmore said to reporter Josina Anderson that he intends to be with a team for 2024.

“I’m still focused on playing, but it has to be the right opportunity,” Gilmore told Anderson in a phone conversation. “I feel like it’s the age thing with some of these teams. If I was 28, I would already have been signed by now; at the same time, I know the value I still bring.

“If you watch the tape, I feel like I played well the last two years, and literally almost played every snap last year. So I’m staying patient, while watching my son who’s a wide receiver and cornerback lock people up on the field with his defensive back skills too.”

The 2019 AP defensive player of the year, Gilmore recorded 13 passes defensed with two interceptions for Dallas in 2023. In 165 career games, Gilmore has 31 interceptions, 140 passes defensed, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.