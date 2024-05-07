 Skip navigation
Stephon Gilmore still available, has made no progress toward a deal with the Panthers

  
Published May 7, 2024 04:35 AM

Panthers General Manager Dan Morgan said before the draft that the team and free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore had been in contact, and could get a deal done after the draft. But it looks like no deal is coming any time soon.

Gilmore and the Panthers have made no movement toward a contract agreement, and nothing is happening right now, according to TheAthletic.com.

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible that Gilmore could return to the Panthers, but it sounds like something that’s going to happen closer to the start of training camp in late July, if it happens at all.

Gilmore played for the Panthers once before, for one year in 2021, and he was born and raised in South Carolina and played his college football for the Gamecocks, so there’s a strong Carolina connection. But at 33 years old and coming off a torn labrum in his shoulder at the end of last season, Gilmore may not be a particularly attractive signing to the Panthers or any other team right now.

Last year Gilmore started all 17 games for the Cowboys, and he’s been a starter in every NFL stop, including five seasons with the Bills, four with the Patriots, and one each with the Panthers, Colts and Cowboys. He’s probably nearing the end of his NFL career, but he’d still have something to contribute, if he and a team can reach a deal. So far, that hasn’t happened.