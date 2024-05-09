Saints sign first-round pick Taliese Fuaga

The Saints signed first-round pick Taliese Fuaga to his four-year rookie deal with a fifth-year team option, the team announced Thursday.

Fuaga receives a fully guaranteed $17.3 million with $9.4 million coming via a a signing bonus.

The Saints made the Oregon State offensive tackle the 14th overall pick.

Offensive tackles Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk have injury questions, and left guard James Hurst recently retired. Penning, a first-round pick in 2022, has not performed as expected yet, which necessitated the selection of Fuaga.

Fuaga played 39 games with 25 starts at right tackle during his four seasons at Oregon State. As a senior in 2023, he was a consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 selection.