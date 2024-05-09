 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_texansundermorepressurev2_240509.jpg
Texans’ quiet success creates high bar for 2024
nbc_pft_pftdraft_240509.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_funchessbasketball_240509.jpg
Former NFL receiver Funchess plays pro basketball

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints sign first-round pick Taliese Fuaga

  
Published May 9, 2024 04:41 PM

The Saints signed first-round pick Taliese Fuaga to his four-year rookie deal with a fifth-year team option, the team announced Thursday.

Fuaga receives a fully guaranteed $17.3 million with $9.4 million coming via a a signing bonus.

The Saints made the Oregon State offensive tackle the 14th overall pick.

Offensive tackles Trevor Penning and Ryan Ramczyk have injury questions, and left guard James Hurst recently retired. Penning, a first-round pick in 2022, has not performed as expected yet, which necessitated the selection of Fuaga.

Fuaga played 39 games with 25 starts at right tackle during his four seasons at Oregon State. As a senior in 2023, he was a consensus first-team All-American and first-team All-Pac-12 selection.