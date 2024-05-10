Jayden Daniels works out deal with Tress Way for No. 5

Commanders punter Tress Way has worn No. 5 in all 10 of his seasons. He soon will have a new number for season No. 11.

Way made a deal with Jayden Daniels, giving up his old number to the No. 2 overall pick.

“I just feel like there’s just so much excitement around this organization, hands down the most I have ever seen,” Way said, via Zach Selby of the team website. “All of the excitement [is] building and building and building. I just feel like this is . . . a very small part that I could do.”

Way is not giving up his number for free.

He doesn’t want money, instead coming up with a “couple cool ideas.” Way asked Daniels to consider having fans submit pictures while wearing Way’s jersey to the team so Daniels could buy them a jersey with Way’s new number and a personal letter from Way.

The details of the swap still are being worked out.

Way originally declined to give up his number “right out of the gate” after the Commanders drafted Daniels. Coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Adam Peters gave Way time to think about it, but a decision had to be made before the rookie minicamp this weekend.

Way has not decided on a new number, though he said it will be an odd number.

“My son, Beau, he’s got a 5 jersey and he also has two other jerseys. He’s got 39 for [Jeremy Reaves] and 17 for Terry [McLaurin]. So, maybe I could go after one of their jerseys,” Way joked.