Bengals put Trent Brown on injured reserve with season-ending knee injury

The Bengals officially put offensive tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve today.

The move was widely expected, as news broke this week that Brown has a torn patellar tendon in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.

The 31-year-old Brown signed with the Bengals this year and has started all three games at right tackle. He’ll be replaced by rookie first-round draft pick Amarius Mims.

Brown is on a one-year contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in March.