Bengals put Trent Brown on injured reserve with season-ending knee injury
Published September 28, 2024 02:37 PM
The Bengals officially put offensive tackle Trent Brown on injured reserve today.
The move was widely expected, as news broke this week that Brown has a torn patellar tendon in his right knee and will miss the rest of the season.
The 31-year-old Brown signed with the Bengals this year and has started all three games at right tackle. He’ll be replaced by rookie first-round draft pick Amarius Mims.
Brown is on a one-year contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in March.