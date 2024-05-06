 Skip navigation
Bengals QBs coach: Joe Burrow looked like the QB we’re used to seeing

  
Published May 6, 2024 04:05 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was back on the practice field on Monday, with the team releasing video of him throwing.

After suffering a season-ending wrist injury midway through 2023, Burrow has recovered well, according to new quarterbacks coach Brad Kragthorpe.

“I think he looked as quick and as athletic as I’ve seen him look,” Kragthorpe said, via Geoff Hobson of the team’s website. “He looked like the Joe Burrow we’re used to seeing. I didn’t see any difference. I thought the ball came out of his hand well. Confidently. I’m happy where he’s at.”

Kragthorpe, who has been an offensive assistant coach with Cincinnati since 2019, had been the club’s assistant QBs coach. He was promoted this offseason.

Hobson noted Burrow went through every drill during a one-hour workout on Monday. That included the quarterback throwing some long passes.

“You like the amount of power he has on it. I feel like that’s what you’re really looking for. You like to see the velocity,” receiver Andrei Iosivas said, via Hobson. ”He was pushing it on the deeper throws down the field. … He was slinging it and really putting some heat on those [passes].”

That Burrow is able to do so in early May is a positive sign heading into the latter stages of the offseason program and training camp.

In 10 games last season, Burrow completed 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,309 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions.