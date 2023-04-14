 Skip navigation
Bengals re-sign Drew Sample

  
Published April 14, 2023 11:31 AM
nbc_pft_cindraftneeds_230412
April 12, 2023 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline what the Bengals must focus on in the draft and explain how an elite TE or RB could be exactly what Cincinnati needs to finally earn its first Super Bowl.

Bengals tight end Drew Sample will spend another year in Cincinnati.

Sample, who has been a free agent for a month, has re-signed to a one-year contract to remain with the Bengals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 26-year-old Sample was a 2019 second-round draft pick of the Bengals and has spent his entire NFL career in Cincinnati. He has shown flashes of the talent that made the Bengals draft him in the second round, but he has also struggled with injuries, including a knee injury that ended his season in Week Two last year.

Sample has 58 catches for 458 yards and one touchdown in his NFL career.