Bengals re-sign Drew Sample

Bengals tight end Drew Sample will spend another year in Cincinnati.

Sample, who has been a free agent for a month, has re-signed to a one-year contract to remain with the Bengals, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The 26-year-old Sample was a 2019 second-round draft pick of the Bengals and has spent his entire NFL career in Cincinnati. He has shown flashes of the talent that made the Bengals draft him in the second round, but he has also struggled with injuries, including a knee injury that ended his season in Week Two last year.

Sample has 58 catches for 458 yards and one touchdown in his NFL career.