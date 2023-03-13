 Skip navigation
Bengals re-sign Michael J. Thomas to one-year deal

  
Published March 13, 2023 07:09 AM
The Bengals are retaining one of their key special teams players for 2023.

Cincinnati announced the club has re-signed safety Michael J. Thomas to a one-year deal.

Thomas joined the Bengals in 2021 and appeared in eight games for the club that season, with most of his snaps coming on special teams. He played all 16 of Cincinnati’s games in 2022 (the Week 17 matchup against Buffalo being canceled) and was on the field for 67 percent of the special teams snaps. he recorded 12 total tackles.

He played two percent of the defensive snaps in 2022.

Thomas has previously appeared in games for the Dolphins, Giants, and Texans since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2012.