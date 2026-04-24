Bengals select Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell 41st overall

The Bengals didn’t have a first-round pick, having traded the 10th overall pick to the Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. They made their first pick of the 2026 NFL draft with the 41st overall selection.

The Bengals made Texas A&M edge rusher Cashius Howell a second-round pick.

It marks the second consecutive year that the Bengals have drafted an Aggie pass rusher, following the first-round selection of Shemar Stewart in 2025.

Howell was more productive in College Station than Stewart, with 27 sacks in his five-year college career. Twenty-five of those came in his final three seasons, including 11.5 in 2025 when he won SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

The concern is Howell’s 30 1/4-inch arm measurement — the shortest of any edge rusher since at least 1999 — could impact his ability to create separation in the NFL. He insists it won’t matter in the NFL.

The Bengals hope that’s true. They were among the worst defenses in the NFL last season, including ranking last in pass rush win rate.