Bengals sign guard Jaxson Kirkland to one-year contract

Bengals guard Jaxson Kirkland will stay in Cincinnati this year.

The Bengals have announced that they signed Kirkland to a one-year contract extension for the 2025 season.

Kirkland originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Washington in 2023. He spent that year on the practice squad and then made the active roster in 2024 and played in two games early in the season before suffering a season-ending biceps injury.

The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Kirkland will have to compete to earn a roster spot, but the Bengals like his potential and will give him a full offseason to show he belongs.