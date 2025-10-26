 Skip navigation
Bengals up 10-0 after Joe Flacco sneaks it in

  
Published October 26, 2025 01:24 PM

The Jets didn’t run a quarterback sneak on a fourth down in their own territory and that helped set up a successful Bengals sneak a few minutes later.

After a Samaje Perine run left the Bengals less than a yard from the end zone, Joe Flacco pushed the ball into the end zone. The Bengals now lead 10-0 with 5:35 to play in the first quarter.

It was Flacco’s first rushing score since 2017.

Flacco only had to drive the Bengals 35 yards for that touchdown because the Bengals defense forced a turnover on downs. The Jets passed on a sneak with Justin Fields on fourth-and-1 and called a toss sweep to running back Breece Hall. Hall was stuffed for a loss and the Bengals had great field position.

Flacco is 5-of-8 for 54 yards and Perine has teamed with Chase Brown for 47 yards on six carries.